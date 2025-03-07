Alexander Wennberg News: Plucks apple in loss

Wennberg produced an assist in Thursday's 7-3 loss to the Avalanche.

Wennberg has been playing in his usual style lately, earning six assists with a plus-4 rating over his last five contests. The 30-year-old has ascended to a top-line role recently, though the Sharks' first and second lines are functionally interchangeable. Wennberg is leading the more veteran trio with William Eklund and Tyler Toffoli, while Macklin Celebrini has been between Fabian Zetterlund and Will Smith. Wennberg is up to 29 points, 62 shots on net, 58 blocked shots and a minus-14 rating over 59 appearances this season. He's one point shy of reaching 30 for the fourth year in a row and the seventh time in his career.