Alexander Wennberg News: Pockets helper in win

Wennberg provided an assist in Thursday's 4-2 win over the Blackhawks.

Wennberg is continuing to make an impact as a set-up man, earning eight assists over his last eight contests. He delivered a primary helper on the first of Collin Graf's two tallies in Thursday's win. For the season, Wennberg is up to 31 points, 64 shots on net, 58 blocked shots and a minus-13 rating over 62 appearances. He saw some limited minutes at times earlier in the campaign, but he's firmly in the top six following the Sharks' numerous trades leading up to last Friday's deadline.