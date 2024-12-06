Alexander Wennberg News: Prevents shutout Thursday

Wennberg scored a goal and blocked two shots in Thursday's 8-1 loss to the Lightning.

Wennberg was one of four Sharks to avoid finishing the game with a negative plus-minus rating. His tally 14 seconds into the third period broke up Andrei Vasilevskiy's shutout bid, though it was far too late to change the result. Wennberg has four goals and four assists over his last 10 outings, a remarkable run of offense for a middle-six center on a weak team. He's up to seven goals, 15 points, 37 shots on net, 30 blocked shots and a minus-5 rating over 29 appearances.