Alexander Wennberg News: Puts away goal

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 1, 2026

Wennberg scored a goal and blocked two shots in Saturday's 5-4 win over the Oilers.

Wennberg ended an 11-game goal drought with the third-period tally. He had five assists in that span. Scoring isn't a huge part of Wennberg's game, but he has racked up 11 goals and 38 points in 57 appearances this season. He's added 68 shots on net, 73 blocked shots and a minus-17 rating. Wennberg's experience and defensive work helps to shelter some of the Sharks' younger players, which was enough for the team to sign him to a three-year extension back in January.

