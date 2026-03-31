Alexander Wennberg headshot

Alexander Wennberg News: Scores two PP goals

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 31, 2026

Wennberg scored two power-play goals and added a power-play assist in Monday's 5-4 win over the Blues.

Wennberg pushed his point streak to three games with one of his best outings of the campaign, as he left his mark on each of the three power-play goals the Sharks tallied in this game. Wennberg has been productive in recent weeks and has tallied 11 points (five goals, six assists) across 14 games since the beginning of March. As a top-six forward who also operates as a playmaker in the power play, Wennberg should continue to see decent scoring chances in the final weeks of the campaign.

Alexander Wennberg
San Jose Sharks
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