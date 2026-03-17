Alexander Wennberg News: Set to play Tuesday

Wennberg (upper body) is slated to play Tuesday versus the Oilers, Sheng Peng of San Jose Hockey Now reports.

Wennberg was hurt Saturday in Montreal, but it looks like he'll return after just a one-game absence. He has a goal and three assists over three outings prior to the injury. Wennberg is set to play in his usual middle-six role and should be expected to play in all situations.