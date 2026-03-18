Alexander Wennberg headshot

Alexander Wennberg News: Slides helper Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 18, 2026

Wennberg notched an assist and two shots on goal in Tuesday's 5-3 loss to the Oilers.

Wennberg was essentially a game-time decision for the contest but ultimately was able to return from a one-game absence due to an upper-body injury. The 31-year-old logged 19:19 of ice time while playing in all situations, so he should be good to go as long as he avoids setbacks. He's up to 44 points, 78 shots on met, 79 blocked shots and a minus-18 rating over 65 appearances. In point production, this is his best campaign since his career year of 59 points in 80 outings in 2016-17.

Alexander Wennberg
San Jose Sharks
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