Alexander Wennberg News: Slides helper Tuesday

Wennberg notched an assist and two shots on goal in Tuesday's 5-3 loss to the Oilers.

Wennberg was essentially a game-time decision for the contest but ultimately was able to return from a one-game absence due to an upper-body injury. The 31-year-old logged 19:19 of ice time while playing in all situations, so he should be good to go as long as he avoids setbacks. He's up to 44 points, 78 shots on met, 79 blocked shots and a minus-18 rating over 65 appearances. In point production, this is his best campaign since his career year of 59 points in 80 outings in 2016-17.