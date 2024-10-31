Alexander Wennberg News: Stays warm with goal

Wennberg scored a goal and blocked two shots in Thursday's 3-2 win over the Blackhawks.

Wennberg has two goals and four assists over his last five contests. The 30-year-old center has warmed up, and it's helped the Sharks be more successful as a team. In addition to his six points, he has 17 shots on net, 13 blocked shots and a minus-2 rating through 12 appearances. Three of his points have come on the power play.