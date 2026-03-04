Alexander Wennberg News: Tallies in high-scoring win

Wennberg scored a goal on three shots, added two PIM and went plus-2 in Tuesday's 7-5 win over the Canadiens.

Wennberg has scored in two of the Sharks' last three games. The 31-year-old center continues to fill a middle-six role, providing some depth scoring and overall stability to a young roster. He's now at 12 goals, 39 points, 71 shots on net, 75 blocked shots and a minus-15 rating over 59 appearances for the season.