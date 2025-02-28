Alexander Wennberg News: Two helpers against Habs

Wennberg pocketed two assists in Thursday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Canadiens.

The veteran center recorded his first points in three games since play resumed after the 4 Nations Face-Off. Wennberg hadn't produced a multi-point performance since Nov. 21, and on the season he's managed eight goals and 25 points in 55 appearances. If 19-year-old linemate Will Smith keeps heating up though, Wennberg could be positioned to take advantage.