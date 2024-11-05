Alexander Wennberg News: Wins it in overtime

Wennberg scored the game-winning goal and added two PIM in Tuesday's 2-1 overtime win over the Blue Jackets.

Wennberg scored for the third time in five games, tallying at 3:11 of overtime to steal the win for the Sharks in a game where they were outshot 50-27. The 30-year-old center remained on the second line Tuesday despite the return of Macklin Celebrini from a lower-body injury. Wennberg is up to three goals, seven points, 21 shots on net, 13 blocked shots and an even plus-minus rating over 14 appearances.