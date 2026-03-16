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Alexander Zharovsky News: Reaches 40-point mark Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 16, 2026

Zharovsky scored a goal and added an assist in Salavat Yulaev Ufa's 5-3 win over the Shanghai Dragons on Sunday in the KHL.

With the effort, Zharovsky earned a 40-point campaign (15 goals, 25 assists) in 57 appearances. It's been a breakout year for the 19-year-old winger, who is among the better NHL-affiliated prospects currently in the KHL. Ufa will be in the playoffs, so he'll have a chance to keep contributing for a few more weeks.

Alexander Zharovsky
Montreal Canadiens
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