Alexandre Carrier Injury: Not ready to return

Carrier (upper body) won't be an option versus the Rangers on Tuesday despite participating in the game-day skate, Robby Stanley of NHL.com reports.

Carrier's absence is compounded by the fact that Roman Josi (lower body) and Jeremy Lauzon (lower body) also remain unavailable heading into Tuesday's matchup. Even once cleared to return, the 28-year-old Carrier probably won't offer much in the way of fantasy value considering he has gone 20 straight games without a goal while recording just 15 shots and three helpers over that stretch.