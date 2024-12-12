Fantasy Hockey
Alexandre Carrier headshot

Alexandre Carrier Injury: Placed on injured reserve

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on December 12, 2024 at 9:40am

Carrier (upper body) was placed on injured reserve Thursday.

Carrier sat out Tuesday's game in Calgary after he was helped off the ice in the third period of Saturday's contest against Ottawa. Carrier has a goal, six assists, 31 hits and 49 blocked shots across 28 appearances with the Predators this season. He is considered week-to-week at this time. Nashville called up Kevin Gravel from AHL Milwaukee earlier in the day to replace Carrier on the blue line.

Alexandre Carrier
Nashville Predators

