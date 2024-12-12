Alexandre Carrier Injury: Placed on injured reserve

Carrier (upper body) was placed on injured reserve Thursday.

Carrier sat out Tuesday's game in Calgary after he was helped off the ice in the third period of Saturday's contest against Ottawa. Carrier has a goal, six assists, 31 hits and 49 blocked shots across 28 appearances with the Predators this season. He is considered week-to-week at this time. Nashville called up Kevin Gravel from AHL Milwaukee earlier in the day to replace Carrier on the blue line.