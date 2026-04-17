Alexandre Carrier Injury: Returns to practice Friday
Carrier (upper body) participated in Friday's practice session on the second defensive pairing, Marc Antoine Godin of Radio-Canada reports.
Carrier has been sidelined since late March due to his upper-body injury, and he was initially expected to miss 2-4 weeks. He's reached the short range of that threshold, and his participation in Friday's practice signals that he could return to action for the start of postseason play. However, the Canadiens haven't yet revealed his status for Sunday's Game 1 against the Lightning.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Alexandre Carrier See More
-
NHL Waiver Wire
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week7 days ago
-
DFS NHL Breakdown
NHL Picks Today: Best Plays on PrizePicks for Saturday, April 4th13 days ago
-
NHL Waiver Wire
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week14 days ago
-
NHL Picks
NHL Picks Today: Best Plays on PrizePicks for Thursday, April 2nd15 days ago
-
NHL Waiver Wire
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week21 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Alexandre Carrier See More