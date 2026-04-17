Alexandre Carrier headshot

Alexandre Carrier Injury: Returns to practice Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 17, 2026

Carrier (upper body) participated in Friday's practice session on the second defensive pairing, Marc Antoine Godin of Radio-Canada reports.

Carrier has been sidelined since late March due to his upper-body injury, and he was initially expected to miss 2-4 weeks. He's reached the short range of that threshold, and his participation in Friday's practice signals that he could return to action for the start of postseason play. However, the Canadiens haven't yet revealed his status for Sunday's Game 1 against the Lightning.

Alexandre Carrier
Montreal Canadiens
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Alexandre Carrier See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Alexandre Carrier See More
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
NHL
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Evan Berofsky
7 days ago
NHL Picks Today: Best Plays on PrizePicks for Saturday, April 4th
NHL
NHL Picks Today: Best Plays on PrizePicks for Saturday, April 4th
Author Image
Greg Vara
13 days ago
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
NHL
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Evan Berofsky
14 days ago
NHL Picks Today: Best Plays on PrizePicks for Thursday, April 2nd
NHL
NHL Picks Today: Best Plays on PrizePicks for Thursday, April 2nd
Author Image
Greg Vara
15 days ago
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
NHL
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Evan Berofsky
21 days ago