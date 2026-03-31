Alexandre Carrier Injury: Suffers upper-body injury
Carrier will be sidelined 2-4 weeks after sustaining an upper-body injury, the Habs announced Tuesday.
Even if Carrier is on the short end of his recovery timeline, he figures to miss the rest of the regular season. With the blueliner on the shelf, Lane Hutson could see a significant uptick in ice time while Adam Engstrom steps into the lineup. Assuming this is the end of Carrier's regular season, he'll end the year having generated a career-high seven goals to go with 15 assists
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