Alexandre Carrier News: Adds helper Tuesday

Carrier notched an assist and blocked two shots in Tuesday's 4-0 win over the Hurricanes.

Carrier set up a Patrik Laine tally at even strength in the first period. This ended a three-game dry spell for Carrier, matching his longest slump on offense since he was dealt to the Canadiens from the Predators. He's not a massive scoring threat, but he has chipped in at a reasonably consistent pace while seeing top-four minutes. He's earned 13 of his 20 points this season while with Montreal, and he's added 58 shots on net, 53 hits, 105 blocked shots and a minus-9 rating across 55 outings overall.