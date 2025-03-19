Alexandre Carrier News: Delivers assist in win

Carrier logged an assist, three shots on goal, three hits and three blocked shots in Tuesday's 6-3 win over the Senators.

Carrier ended an eight-game point drought with the helper on the first of Josh Anderson's two goals in the third period. The 28-year-old Carrier is currently serving on the Canadiens' top pairing alongside Mike Matheson, a duo that offers strong all-around play. Carrier is the more defensive of the two, and he's contributed 21 points over 64 contests between the Canadiens and the Predators this season. He's added 70 shots on net, 64 hits, 131 blocked shots and a minus-7 rating in 2024-25.