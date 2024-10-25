Alexandre Carrier News: Dishes pair of assists

Carrier recorded two assists in Friday's 3-2 win over the Blackhawks.

Carrier had his first multi-point effort of the season, assisting on goals by Filip Forsberg and Gustav Nyquist as the Predators recovered from a two-goal deficit. The 28-year-old Carrier has been a top-four option on the blue line this year, though he features mainly in a defensive role. He has three assists, six shots on net, 12 blocked shots, five hits and a minus-4 rating over seven appearances.