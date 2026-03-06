Alexandre Carrier News: Finds twine in shootout loss
Carrier scored a goal and added two PIM in Friday's 6-5 shootout loss to the Ducks.
Carrier snapped a four-game point drought with the effort. The 29-year-old blueliner has seen third-pairing minutes lately with Kaiden Guhle taking on a larger role. Carrier is versatile enough to succeed anywhere for the Canadiens, and he's earned seven goals, 19 points, 53 shots on net, 132 blocked shots and a minus-4 rating over 61 appearances. While his on-ice value is as strong as ever, his current usage isn't optimal for fantasy, though he can still help in formats that count blocked shots.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Alexandre Carrier See More
-
NHL Waiver Wire
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the WeekYesterday
-
NHL Waiver Wire
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week8 days ago
-
NHL Waiver Wire
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week36 days ago
-
NHL Waiver Wire
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week43 days ago
-
Frozen Fantasy
Frozen Fantasy: Midseason Surprises47 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Alexandre Carrier See More