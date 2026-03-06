Alexandre Carrier News: Finds twine in shootout loss

Carrier scored a goal and added two PIM in Friday's 6-5 shootout loss to the Ducks.

Carrier snapped a four-game point drought with the effort. The 29-year-old blueliner has seen third-pairing minutes lately with Kaiden Guhle taking on a larger role. Carrier is versatile enough to succeed anywhere for the Canadiens, and he's earned seven goals, 19 points, 53 shots on net, 132 blocked shots and a minus-4 rating over 61 appearances. While his on-ice value is as strong as ever, his current usage isn't optimal for fantasy, though he can still help in formats that count blocked shots.