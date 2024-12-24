Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Alexandre Carrier headshot

Alexandre Carrier News: Lands on scoresheet

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 24, 2024

Carrier had an assist, two shots on net, one block and one hit in Monday's 5-4 loss to Columbus.

Carrier won a puck battle along the boards with two members of the Blue Jackets that led to Joel Armia's go-ahead tally early in the third period. It was the second consecutive game with a point for the newest Canadien, who was acquired from Nashville a week ago. In three outings for Montreal, Carrier has two assists, five shots on goal, three hits, three blocks and a plus-1 rating.

Alexandre Carrier
Montreal Canadiens
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now