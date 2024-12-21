Alexandre Carrier News: Logs first assist for new team
Carrier had an assist, one shot on net, one block and one hit in Saturday's 5-1 win over the Red Wings.
Carrier picked up the secondary assist on Jake Evans' game-winning goal in the first period. It was his first point since Montreal acquired him from the Predators earlier this week. He's lined up on the second pair with Kaiden Guhle in his two outings thus far.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now