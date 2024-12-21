Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Alexandre Carrier headshot

Alexandre Carrier News: Logs first assist for new team

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 21, 2024

Carrier had an assist, one shot on net, one block and one hit in Saturday's 5-1 win over the Red Wings.

Carrier picked up the secondary assist on Jake Evans' game-winning goal in the first period. It was his first point since Montreal acquired him from the Predators earlier this week. He's lined up on the second pair with Kaiden Guhle in his two outings thus far.

Alexandre Carrier
Montreal Canadiens
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now