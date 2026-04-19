Alexandre Carrier headshot

Alexandre Carrier News: Nabs assist in return

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 19, 2026

Carrier logged an assist, three hits and two blocked shots in Sunday's 4-3 overtime win over the Lightning in Game 1.

Carrier missed nine games to close out the regular season, but he's ready to roll in the playoffs. He'll get a top-four role right out of the gate this postseason, but expect the defenseman's minutes to decline once Noah Dobson (upper body) returns. Carrier had 22 points over 73 regular-season outings, and in prior playoff runs, he's collected 10 points over 21 appearances.

Alexandre Carrier
Montreal Canadiens
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