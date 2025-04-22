Alexandre Carrier News: Nabs assist Monday

Carrier logged an assist, two shots on goal, two hits and five blocked shots in Monday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Capitals in Game 1.

Carrier was limited to two assists and a minus-4 rating over the last 13 games of the regular season. He's still in a top-four role for the Canadiens, but he's likely to be deployed in more of a shutdown role during postseason play. The 28-year-old had 25 points, 82 shots on net, 169 blocked shots, 75 hits and a minus-10 rating over 79 regular-season outings between Montreal and Nashville in 2024-25.