Alexandre Carrier News: Posts helper in win

Carrier logged an assist and went plus-2 in Tuesday's 3-2 win over the Lightning.

Carrier continues to steady things both on defense and offense. He has four assists and a plus-7 rating over his last five outings while seeing top-four minutes. Carrier has 16 points over 44 appearances this season, including nine helpers over just 16 contests with the Canadiens since he was flipped for Justin Barron in a trade with the Predators. Carrier has also logged 44 shots on net, 46 hits and 76 blocked shots in 2024-25.