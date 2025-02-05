Fantasy Hockey
Alexandre Carrier headshot

Alexandre Carrier News: Provides assist in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 5, 2025

Carrier logged an assist, five blocked shots and a plus-2 rating in Tuesday's 4-3 win over the Sharks.

Carrier ended a three-game dry spell with the helper, matching his longest slump as a Canadien. The 28-year-old blueliner has 11 points over 22 contests since he was traded from the Predators. Overall, he's produced two goals, 16 assists, 52 shots on net, 50 hits, 92 blocked shots and a minus-8 rating over 50 appearances this season.

Alexandre Carrier
Montreal Canadiens
