Alexandre Carrier News: Provides helper Tuesday

Carrier logged an assist and two PIM in Tuesday's 4-1 win over the Red Wings.

Carrier ended an eight-game point drought with the helper. It had been a rough stretch for both Carrier and Mike Matheson lately, as they've essentially been the Canadiens' shutdown pairing while Lane Hutson flourishes on offense alongside Kaiden Guhle. Carrier is up to 24 points, 80 shots on net, 75 hits, 159 blocked shots, 38 PIM and a minus-10 rating over 75 outings between the Canadiens and the Predators.