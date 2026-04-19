Alexandre Carrier headshot

Alexandre Carrier News: Ready to rock

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 19, 2026 at 2:32pm

Carrier (upper body) will play against Tampa Bay on Sunday in Game 1, Eric Engels of Sportsnet reports.

Following a nine-game absence, Carrier will return to a top-pairing role in Sunday's lineup against the Lightning. He generated seven goals, 22 points, 56 shots on net and 155 blocked shots across 73 appearances during the 2025-26 regular season.

Alexandre Carrier
Montreal Canadiens
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