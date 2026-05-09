Alexandre Carrier News: Tallies in Friday's win

Carrier scored a goal, added four PIM, logged two hits and went plus-4 in Friday's 5-1 win over the Sabres in Game 2.

Carrier had an excellent defensive performance, and he also tallied the Canadiens' fourth goal. The 29-year-old has seen top-four minutes this postseason, though he's taken a slight dip in ice time since Noah Dobson (thumb) returned to action. The goal was Carrier's second point in nine playoff outings, to go with three shots on net, 13 hits, 21 blocked shots, six PIM and a plus-1 rating.