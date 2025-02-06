Alexandre Texier Injury: Not playing Thursday
Texier (illness) will not be in the lineup versus Florida on Thursday, Lou Korac of NHL.com reports.
Texier has four goals and five assists over 27 games this season, his first in St. Louis after spending parts of five seasons with Columbus. The 25-year-old is expected to be replaced in the lineup by Mathieu Joseph, who has apparently recovered from his illness that forced him to sit out Tuesday.
