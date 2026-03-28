Alexandre Texier headshot

Alexandre Texier Injury: Out again Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 28, 2026

Texier (lower body) won't play Saturday versus the Predators, per the NHL media site.

Texier is set to miss his second straight game, which also makes it unlikely he'll be back Sunday versus the Hurricanes. The 26-year-old's absence will continue to be covered by Joe Veleno.

Alexandre Texier
Montreal Canadiens
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