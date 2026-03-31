Alexandre Texier Injury: Remains shelved Tuesday
Texier (lower body) will not play in Tuesday's road clash against the Lightning, per the NHL media site.
Texier will miss his fourth consecutive game as he continues to work through a lower-body injury. The 26-year-old forward has eight goals, 20 points, 69 shots on net and 55 hits across 46 appearances this season. His next chance to return to action is Thursday's road clash with the Rangers, which is Montreal's fourth outing of a five-game road trip.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Alexandre Texier See More
-
NHL Waiver Wire
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week4 days ago
-
NHL Waiver Wire
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week11 days ago
-
NHL Waiver Wire
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week18 days ago
-
NHL Waiver Wire
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week25 days ago
-
NHL Waiver Wire
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week32 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Alexandre Texier See More