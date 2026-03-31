Alexandre Texier headshot

Alexandre Texier Injury: Remains shelved Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 31, 2026 at 4:52pm

Texier (lower body) will not play in Tuesday's road clash against the Lightning, per the NHL media site.

Texier will miss his fourth consecutive game as he continues to work through a lower-body injury. The 26-year-old forward has eight goals, 20 points, 69 shots on net and 55 hits across 46 appearances this season. His next chance to return to action is Thursday's road clash with the Rangers, which is Montreal's fourth outing of a five-game road trip.

Alexandre Texier
Montreal Canadiens
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