Alexandre Texier Injury: Remains unavailable

Texier (illness) will not be in the lineup versus the Kraken on Tuesday, Lou Korac of NHL.com reports.

Texier will be out of action for his fifth straight game due to his lingering illness which began prior to the break for the 4 Nations Face-Off. Still, the 25-year-old natural center was on the ice for Tuesday's game-day skate, which could be an indication he is nearing a return. Even when healthy, Texier may have to settle for a spot in the press box periodically as a healthy scratch.