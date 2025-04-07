Fantasy Hockey
Alexandre Texier headshot

Alexandre Texier Injury: Slated to sit Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 7, 2025

Texier (upper body) isn't expected to play versus Winnipeg on Monday, per Chris Pinkert of the Blues' official site.

Texier will miss his second straight game due to an upper-body issue. He has played in only four of the last 24 games because of injury, healthy scratches and an illness. Texier has six goals, 11 points, 50 shots on net and 20 hits across 31 appearances this season. Once healthy, it may be challenging for Texier to secure a spot in the lineup.

