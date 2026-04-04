Alexandre Texier Injury: Still out Saturday
Texier (lower body) will not play Saturday versus the Devils, Eric Engels of Sportsnet reports.
Texier's status for the rematch versus the Devils in Montreal on Sunday has yet to be determined. His absence Saturday is his six in a row. Once healthy, Texier will be a candidate for bottom-six minutes.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Alexandre Texier See More
-
NHL Waiver Wire
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week3 days ago
-
NHL Waiver Wire
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week10 days ago
-
NHL Waiver Wire
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week17 days ago
-
NHL Waiver Wire
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week24 days ago
-
NHL Waiver Wire
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week31 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Alexandre Texier See More