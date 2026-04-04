Alexandre Texier headshot

Alexandre Texier Injury: Still out Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 4, 2026 at 4:53pm

Texier (lower body) will not play Saturday versus the Devils, Eric Engels of Sportsnet reports.

Texier's status for the rematch versus the Devils in Montreal on Sunday has yet to be determined. His absence Saturday is his six in a row. Once healthy, Texier will be a candidate for bottom-six minutes.

Alexandre Texier
Montreal Canadiens
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