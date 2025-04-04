Alexandre Texier Injury: Suffers upper-body injury
Texier won't play against Colorado on Saturday due to an upper-body injury, Lou Korac of NHL.com reports.
Texier has only appeared in four of the Blues' last 23 games, serving primarily as a healthy scratch this year. Even once the 25-year-old center is given the all-clear, he could struggle to break into St. Louis' lineup on a nightly basis. Mathieu Joseph figures to step into the lineup with both Texier and Dylan Holloway (lower body) on the shelf.
