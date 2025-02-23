Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Alexandre Texier headshot

Alexandre Texier Injury: Unavailable for Sunday's game

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 23, 2025

Texier is unavailable for Sunday's game against Colorado due to an illness.

Texier dealt with an illness ahead of the 4 Nations Face-Off break. He didn't play in Saturday's game against the Jets, and he'll be unavailable for the second half of the back-to-back set, but it's unclear whether his current illness is related to his previous ailment. His next opportunity to suit up will be at home against the Kraken on Tuesday.

Alexandre Texier
St. Louis Blues
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now