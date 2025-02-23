Alexandre Texier Injury: Unavailable for Sunday's game
Texier is unavailable for Sunday's game against Colorado due to an illness.
Texier dealt with an illness ahead of the 4 Nations Face-Off break. He didn't play in Saturday's game against the Jets, and he'll be unavailable for the second half of the back-to-back set, but it's unclear whether his current illness is related to his previous ailment. His next opportunity to suit up will be at home against the Kraken on Tuesday.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now