Alexandre Texier Injury: Unavailable for Sunday's game

Texier is unavailable for Sunday's game against Colorado due to an illness.

Texier dealt with an illness ahead of the 4 Nations Face-Off break. He didn't play in Saturday's game against the Jets, and he'll be unavailable for the second half of the back-to-back set, but it's unclear whether his current illness is related to his previous ailment. His next opportunity to suit up will be at home against the Kraken on Tuesday.