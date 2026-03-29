Alexandre Texier headshot

Alexandre Texier Injury: Won't play Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 29, 2026

Texier (lower body) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Hurricanes.

Texier continues to deal with a lower-body injury, and he'll be unavailable for a third consecutive game. Joe Veleno will remain in the lineup Sunday, while Arber Xhehaj will also enter the lineup as a seventh defenseman since Josh Anderson (illness) is also sidelined.

Alexandre Texier
Montreal Canadiens
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