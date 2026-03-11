Alexandre Texier News: Checks in, scores goal
Texier scored a goal on two shots and added four hits in Wednesday's 3-2 win over the Senators.
Texier had been a healthy scratch for the last five games before jumping into the lineup for Cole Caufield (illness). The 26-year-old Texier took a top-line spot and made the most of it with a tally at 17:29 of the second period. Texier is up to eight goals, 20 points, 61 shots on net, 45 hits and a plus-10 rating over 40 appearances between the Canadiens and the Blues this season. He's not a guarantee to be in the lineup, but he's produced fairly well when given the chance.
