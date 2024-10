Texier (upper body) will be activated from injured reserve ahead of his return to the lineup Tuesday against Winnipeg, Lou Korac of NHL.com reports.

Texier will occupy a bottom-six role following his five-game absence. The 25-year-old forward has one assist, two shots on goal and three blocked shots in one appearance this campaign. As a result of Texier's return, Nathan Walker will be a healthy scratch versus the Jets.