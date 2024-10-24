Alexandre Texier News: Finds twine Thursday

Texier scored a goal on four shots and went plus-2 in Thursday's 5-1 win over the Maple Leafs.

The goal was Texier's second point over three games this season, and his first scoring contribution since he returned from an upper-body injury. The 25-year-old winger continues to fill a middle-six role -- he saw 15:55 of ice time Thursday. Texier's scoring pedigree is limited, and he typically adds just modest non-scoring production, so fantasy managers may want to monitor him from afar for a while to see if he can fit on their rosters.