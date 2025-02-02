Alexandre Texier News: Gets on scoresheet with goal

Texier scored a goal on two shots in Sunday's 2-1 win over Utah.

Texier had been held off the scoresheet over his previous three games and scratched eight times in January. The 25-year-old's lengthy stint in the press box ended Friday against the Avalanche when he got a look in the top six, but he was back on the fourth line Sunday. He's at four goals, nine points, 42 shots on net and a minus-3 rating through 26 appearances. Texier's inconsistent role and production make him a poor option for most fantasy managers.