Alexandre Texier News: Lights lamp in Game 5 win
Texier scored a goal on three shots in Thursday's 6-3 win over the Sabres in Game 5.
Texier picked up his first goal and second point over five outings in the second round. The 26-year-old continues to fill a bottom-six role this postseason, but he had more success against the Lightning in the first round. Overall, he has three goals, six points, 16 shots on net, 17 hits and a plus-8 rating across 12 playoff appearances.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Alexandre Texier See More
-
FanDuel NHL
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Sunday, May 312 days ago
-
NHL Picks
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Friday, May 114 days ago
-
NHL Picks
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Sunday, April 2619 days ago
-
NHL Waiver Wire
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week35 days ago
-
NHL Waiver Wire
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week42 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Alexandre Texier See More