Alexandre Texier headshot

Alexandre Texier News: Lights lamp in Game 5 win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 15, 2026

Texier scored a goal on three shots in Thursday's 6-3 win over the Sabres in Game 5.

Texier picked up his first goal and second point over five outings in the second round. The 26-year-old continues to fill a bottom-six role this postseason, but he had more success against the Lightning in the first round. Overall, he has three goals, six points, 16 shots on net, 17 hits and a plus-8 rating across 12 playoff appearances.

Alexandre Texier
Montreal Canadiens
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