Alexandre Texier News: Logs helper in return to NHL play
Texier snagged a power-play assist in Thursday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Islanders.
Texier returned from a lower-body injury to represent France at the Olympics, but he went scoreless in four games for his country. The 26-year-old is filling a middle-six role with power-play time again after missing three games due to the injury. He has earned 19 points, 58 shots on net, 41 hits and a plus-9 rating over 39 appearances this season between Montreal and St. Louis, with 18 of those points coming in 31 contests for the Canadiens.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Alexandre Texier See More
-
NHL Waiver Wire
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week28 days ago
-
NHL Waiver Wire
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week35 days ago
-
NHL Waiver Wire
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week42 days ago
-
FanDuel NHL
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, January 1345 days ago
-
Category Targets
Category Targets: Taking Advantage of Increased Roles46 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Alexandre Texier See More