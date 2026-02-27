Alexandre Texier headshot

Alexandre Texier News: Logs helper in return to NHL play

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 27, 2026

Texier snagged a power-play assist in Thursday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Islanders.

Texier returned from a lower-body injury to represent France at the Olympics, but he went scoreless in four games for his country. The 26-year-old is filling a middle-six role with power-play time again after missing three games due to the injury. He has earned 19 points, 58 shots on net, 41 hits and a plus-9 rating over 39 appearances this season between Montreal and St. Louis, with 18 of those points coming in 31 contests for the Canadiens.

Alexandre Texier
Montreal Canadiens
More Stats & News
