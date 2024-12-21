Alexandre Texier News: Provides helper in loss

Texier notched an assist in Friday's 2-1 overtime loss to the Panthers.

Texier has played in four of the last five contests, and this was his first point since Oct. 29. The 25-year-old forward is starting to gain favor with new head coach Jim Montgomery, though Texier is likely to remain in a bottom-six role most of the time. He has produced four points, 25 shots on net and a minus-6 rating through 17 appearances this season.