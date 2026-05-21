Alexandre Texier headshot

Alexandre Texier News: Puts away goal in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 21, 2026

Texier scored a goal on two shots in Thursday's 6-2 win over the Hurricanes in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals.

Texier's first-period tally ultimately held up as the game-winner. The 26-year-old forward has earned four points over his last six games while playing in a middle-six role. He's up to four goals, four helpers, 18 shots, 19 hits and a plus-7 rating across 15 playoff contests.

Alexandre Texier
Montreal Canadiens
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