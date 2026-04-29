Alexandre Texier headshot

Alexandre Texier News: Surprising three-game point streak

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 29, 2026

Texier scored the game-winning goal in Wednesday's 3-2 victory against Tampa Bay in Game 5 of the Eastern Conference First Round.

Texier, who is on a surprising three-game, four-point scoring streak, took a stretch pass, skated to the left circle and ripped a wrist shot that deflected off Andrei Vasilevskiy's glove and into the net. It came just 1:06 into the third frame. Texier had a combined 21 points (eight goals, 13 assists) in 51 regular-season games between St. Louis and Montreal this year. He has two goals, two assists, three shots and a plus-6 rating on his current streak.

Alexandre Texier
Montreal Canadiens
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Alexandre Texier See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Alexandre Texier See More
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Sunday, April 26
NHL
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Sunday, April 26
Author Image
Daniel Dobish
3 days ago
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
NHL
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Evan Berofsky
19 days ago
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
NHL
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Evan Berofsky
26 days ago
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
NHL
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Evan Berofsky
33 days ago
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
NHL
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Evan Berofsky
40 days ago