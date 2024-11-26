Alexandre Texier News: Trouble staying in lineup
Texier was scratched for the sixth time in nine games when he sat out Monday's 5-2 win over the Rangers.
Texier played in a middle-six role early in the season, but his ice faded in November and he's now battling for a spot in the lineup altogether. A new head coach could help, as Jim Montgomery replaced Drew Bannister over the weekend, giving some players on the fringe of the lineup a chance to make a good impression. Texier is at three points, 20 shots on net and a minus-6 rating and will likely compete with Oskar Sundqvist, Zachary Bolduc and Mathieu Joseph for two spots in the lineup when the Blues are fully healthy up front.
