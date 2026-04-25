Alexandre Texier News: Two points in OT win over Bolts
Texier scored a goal and added an assist Friday during the Canadiens' 3-2 overtime win over the Lightning in Game 3 of their first-round series.
Texier opened the scoring early in the first period before picking up the primary helper on Lane Hutson's game-winner. The points were Texier's first of the postseason, matching his production from his final 12 regular-season contests. He also has nine hits and four shots on goal through three outings this playoffs.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Alexandre Texier See More
-
NHL Waiver Wire
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week15 days ago
-
NHL Waiver Wire
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week22 days ago
-
NHL Waiver Wire
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week29 days ago
-
NHL Waiver Wire
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week36 days ago
-
NHL Waiver Wire
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week43 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Alexandre Texier See More