Alexandre Texier News: Two points in OT win over Bolts

Texier scored a goal and added an assist Friday during the Canadiens' 3-2 overtime win over the Lightning in Game 3 of their first-round series.

Texier opened the scoring early in the first period before picking up the primary helper on Lane Hutson's game-winner. The points were Texier's first of the postseason, matching his production from his final 12 regular-season contests. He also has nine hits and four shots on goal through three outings this playoffs.