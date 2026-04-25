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Alexandre Texier News: Two points in OT win over Bolts

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 25, 2026 at 9:09am

Texier scored a goal and added an assist Friday during the Canadiens' 3-2 overtime win over the Lightning in Game 3 of their first-round series.

Texier opened the scoring early in the first period before picking up the primary helper on Lane Hutson's game-winner. The points were Texier's first of the postseason, matching his production from his final 12 regular-season contests. He also has nine hits and four shots on goal through three outings this playoffs.

Alexandre Texier
Montreal Canadiens
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