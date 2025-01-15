Alexei Toropchenko News: Collects helper Tuesday

Toropchenko distributed an even-strength assist and went plus-1 in Tuesday's 2-1 win over the Flames.

Toropchenko recorded the secondary assist on Radek Faksa's game-winning goal shortly after the midway point of the third period. This was Toropchenko's first point in seven games, but he hasn't scored since Nov. 5. The 25-year-old hasn't been much of a factor in a fourth-line role this season, logging one goal, seven points, 19 PIM and a minus-3 rating through 43 appearances.